Police: Home surveillance system leads to arrest

A Morgan City man was arrested on a warrant for trespassing at a residence and tampering with personal property after the incidents were captured on surveillance video, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Robert Mulligan, 67, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:13 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for criminal trespass and tampering with property belonging to another. Mulligan was arrested on a warrant obtained by the Morgan City Detective Division. The warrant stems from a complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department on Nov. 18. Mulligan was captured by the victim’s home surveillance security system trespassing at a residence and tampering with the victim’s property. He was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 29 calls and the following arrests were made:

—Nolan Ross, 20, of East Street in Houma, was arrested at 10:38 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear. Ross was located at Lafourche Parish Detention Center and placed under arrest on an outstanding warrant held by City Court of Morgan City. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department and jailed.

—Brent Edward Charles, 38, of Grace Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for two counts failure to appear. Charles was located at St. Mary Law Enforcement Center and placed under arrest on active warrants held by City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—John Anthony Henry, 40, of Vivian Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear. Henry was located at St. Mary Law Enforcement Center and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 30 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Barron Frederick Kenner Sr., 46, of First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:18 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of failure to obey a traffic device. A transportation deputy made contact with Kenner when he was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking from another agency. Kenner was released on time served.

—Travis Joseph Skeen, 30, of Aristile Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, improper turn and/or failure to give required signal and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A transportation deputy made contact with Skeen when he was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking from another agency. He was jailed with bail set at $5,000.

—Deandra Detrice Johnson, 33, of Willard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:17 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of disobeying a traffic light. A deputy was dispatched to a local business in Bayou Vista in reference to a disturbance. The deputy made contact with business personnel who stated that two subjects were in a verbal dispute. The deputy then made contact with the two subjects, one identified as Johnson, who held an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed and released on a $2,000 bond.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Brent Charles, 38, of Grace Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:17 p.m. Thursday on charges of resisting an officer and resisting arrest. He was jailed and released on a $550 bond.

—Shanell Nicole Sandford, 25, of Barrow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:13 a.m. Friday on charges of improper lane usage, first offense driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana. She was jailed with no bond set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—12:08 a.m. Christopher Landry, 42, of Texas Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:08 a.m. Friday on the charge of domestic abuse battery. He was jailed with no bail set.