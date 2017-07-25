Police to hold Neighborhood Watch meeting Wed.

The Morgan City Police Department will host a Neighborhood Watch meeting Wednesday for the area of the city bordered by Brashear Avenue to Ditch Avenue and from Federal Avenue to La. 182.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday and take place at the Recreation Department located at 915 Everett Street. Police encourage anyone living in this area or those who wish to get information regarding hosting a meeting in their neighborhoods to attend Wednesday's meeting.

If you have any questions or need further information, contact Lt. John Schaff at 985-380-4605