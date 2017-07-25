Police to hold Neighborhood Watch meeting Wed.

Tue, 07/25/2017 - 9:00am zachary fitzgerald

The Morgan City Police Department will host a Neighborhood Watch meeting Wednesday for the area of the city bordered by Brashear Avenue to Ditch Avenue and from Federal Avenue to La. 182.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday and take place at the Recreation Department located at 915 Everett Street. Police encourage anyone living in this area or those who wish to get information regarding hosting a meeting in their neighborhoods to attend Wednesday's meeting.

If you have any questions or need further information, contact Lt. John Schaff at 985-380-4605

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017