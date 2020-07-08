Police execute warrants, make three drug arrests

Morgan City police made three arrests Monday on warrants alleging marijuana and methamphetamine possession, Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Annette Aucoin, 58, Leona Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Monday on warrants for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, violation of the Controlled Dangerous Substance Law (drug-free zone) and first-offense possession of marijuana.

—David Barnett, 49, Leona Street,. Morgan City, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Monday on warrants for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, and violation of the Controlled Dangerous Substance Law (drug-free zone) and a charge of driving under suspension.

—James Meredith, 78, Leona Street. Morgan City, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Monday on a warrant for first-offense possession of marijuana.

Detectives were attempting to locate Aucoin, Barnett and Meredith on active warrants from the Morgan City Police Department. Detectives were able to locate the subjects on Eighth Street in Morgan City.

The warrants stemmed from a June investigation at a residence. Meredith, Aucoin, and Barnett were placed under arrest. Barnett was additionally charged with driving under suspension. All three subjects were booked into the Morgan City Police Department.

Blair also reported this address:

—Michael Pellicer, 43 Freret Street, Morgan City, was arrested on at 4:07 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pellicer was located at a residence on Second Street after officers were called to the residence for a complaint. A warrants check showed that Pellicer had active warrants through Morgan City Police Department.

Pellicer was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reports these arrests:

—Beau Kevin Boudreaux, 41, Edie Ann Drive, Lafayette, was arrested at 5:39 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. No bail has been set.

—Leon Danon Clark, 44, Griage Street, Houma, was arrested by the K9 Section at 1:26 a.m. Tuesday on charges of aggravated flight from officer and resisting arrest or officer.

A K9 deputy was patrolling the area of Amelia when he was contacted by a K9 officer from the the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding vehicle pursuit coming toward St. Mary Parish.

A short time later, the deputy observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. 90 westbound and joined the pursuit.

An officer with the Berwick Police Department deployed stop sticks on the highway, which the vehicle ran over. The vehicle continued to travel with a tire coming apart until the vehicle reached the Baldwin exit. The driver, later identified as Clark, opened the door, bailed out of the vehicle, and ran south across U.S. 90.

K9 Buddy, who is certified in criminal apprehension, was deployed and quickly apprehended Clark. Clark was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and is being held for another agency.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

— Anthony Junor Benoit was arrested Sunday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, turning signals required and modified exhaust system.

The special unit deputy observed a vehicle near La. 70 and South Bay Road commit multiple traffic violations and initiated a stop of the vehicle.

The deputy made contact with the driver, now identified as Benoit. During the interview, the deputy conducted a protective pat down search of Benoit’s person and seized a quantity of methamphetamine.

During a search of the vehicle, drug paraphernalia was recovered.

Benoit was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

—Chez Kelly Dupuy, 29, Burma Road, Thibodaux, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

A Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. assigned deputy was patrolling the La. 70 in Pierre Part area when he observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation.

The deputy conducted a stop of the vehicle and made contact with the driver now identified as Dupuy. The deputy made several observations and noted Dupuy to be acting nervously.

As a precaution, the deputy conducted a pat down search of Dupuy and did seize a quantity of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. During that process, Dupuy advised the deputy that there was a quantity of methamphetamine in his vehicle. Deputies did seize the methamphetamine.

Dupuy was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center with a bond set at $45,000.