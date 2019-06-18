Police: Drunken drag racing leads to arrest

A Morgan City man has been accused of drag racing on La. 182 while his blood alcohol content was more than twice the presumptive legal limit, Police Chief James F. Blair said.

Marc Mireles, 26, of Eighth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Monday on charges of second-offense operating while intoxicated, drag racing and racing on public roads.

An officer on La. 182 saw two vehicles racing and alerted other officers. They stopped both vehicles.

After talking with Mireles, an officer suspected Mireles was intoxicated and performed a field sobriety test, Blair said.

Mireles was taken to the Morgan City Police Department where a breath sample showed results of .179, Blair said.

Mireles was then booked into the Morgan City Police Department. The other driver was cited for drag racing.

Blair also reported these arrests in the 72 hours beginning Friday:

—Alonzo Henry, 24, of Williams Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:07 a.m. Friday on two counts of child passenger restraint violation, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway, resisting an officer, no registration and no license plate, and on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant for failure to appear.

Officers were helping get a vehicle off U.S. 90 after an accident. Officers saw a Nissan Murano with a flat front tire. The officer made contact with the driver, identified as Henry. The officer also saw that the driver had two unrestrained children with him, Blair said.

The officer asked Henry for his driver’s license and insurance. Henry then fled from the officer and after a short pursuit into Berwick, Henry’s vehicle stopped due to mechanical failure, Blair said.

Henry then exited the vehicle and ran from the officer, the chief said. Henry was captured by officers and placed under arrest. The children were released unharmed and Henry was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

—Roderick Hunter, 27, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession with intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoids (over 28 grams), possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of a legend drug (Gabapentin), possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17, possession of drug paraphernalia, monetary instrument abuse (counterfeit money) and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law-drug free zone.

Hunter was also booked on Morgan City Court warrants for simple battery, probation violation and contempt of court.

Officers received information that a subject identified as Hunter was selling synthetic cannabinoids from an address on General Hodges Street, Blair said.

The officer also knew of Hunter having outstanding warrants from City Court of Morgan City. Officers went to the address on General Hodges Street and spoke with a woman, who stated that Hunter was not at the residence at that time. Consent to search the residence was given and officers located suspected synthetic cannabinoids.

During the search, officers also located MDMA, crack cocaine and Gabapentin, Blair said.

Hunter admitted that the items found were his, Blair said.

Officers also located several hundred dollars in counterfeit money. The location of the residence was within 2,000 feet of a school, and two small children were at the residence. Hunter was placed under arrest and transported to Morgan City Police Department for booking.

—Keith Singleton, 50, of 11th Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1 p.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

An officer in the area of Railroad Avenue near 11th Street observed a hand to hand transaction between two subjects. The officer was able to make contact with one of the subjects, identified as Singleton, Blair said. The officer was able to locate three baggies of suspected synthetic marijuana in Singleton’s pockets. Singleton was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

—Christopher Wilkinson, 37, of Belmont Avenue in Baton Rouge, was arrested at 10:28 p.m. Sunday as a fugitive from the Denham Springs Police Department.

Officers were called to a Belanger Street address to remove a subject from the residence. Officers learned that the subject, Wilkinson, was wanted by the Denham Springs Police Department. Wilkinson was placed under arrest and will be held for Denham Springs Police Department, Blair said.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said the Sheriff’s Office responded to 103 complaints and reported these arrests in east St. Mary:

—Patty Sue Uriegas, 26, of La. 403 in Napoleonville, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled and operating a vehicle with improperly lit lamps for conditions.

Uriegas was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from the Crowley Jail on the active warrant. Bail has been set at $500.

—Chad Michael Johnson, 37, of Laurel Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:33 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft.

A deputy was dispatched to U.S. 90 West in reference to a shoplifting complaint.

The deputy spoke with business personnel, who stated that Johnson was stuffing items into a bag. The items totaled $317.53 in value, Smith said.

Johnson was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. He was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 26.

—Andjujar Joaquin Lewis, 36, of Ramos Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Sunday on a marijuana possession charge.

—Destiny Brown, 26, of Tiger Drive in Thibodaux, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Sunday on a marijuana possession charge.

Deputies were patrolling the area of James Street in Siracusa when they observed a vehicle with a tinted license plate cover that obstructed the license plate. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and two passengers, identified as Lewis and Brown.

During the investigation, marijuana was located on their persons, Smith said. Lewis and Brown were arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 26.

—Verelyn Benjamin Cannon, 60, of Ciro Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:12 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of criminal neglect of family.

A deputy observed Cannon in the Morgan City area and recognized Cannon, who was named in an active warrant, Smith said. He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Cannon was subsequently released as he paid the fine.

—Hurbert Terrell Lovett, 55, of Wilson Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 12:38 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/ canceled.

A deputy was dispatched to the area of La. 182 in Bayou Vista in reference to a reckless driver. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the two occupants in the vehicle, one identified as Lovett. The deputy was informed by dispatch that he held an active warrant. Lovett was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail has been set at $2,000.

—Nicholas Michael Judd, 25, of Clarke Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Sunday for bicycle equipment required for night operation, traffic laws apply to persons riding bicycles, and resisting arrest or officer.

—Juaune Edith Stelly, 30, of Myrtle Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace by noise, resisting an officer and battery on a police officer.

Deputies were at the intersection of South Road and Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista when they observed a subject, later identified as Judd, on a bicycle without proper lighting.

Deputies attempted to make contact with Judd when he attempted to evade the deputies, Smith said.

Judd was apprehended a short time later after pulling into a residence in Bayou Vista. While deputies were arresting Judd, his girlfriend, identified as Stelly, began yelling at the deputies and causing a disturbance with deputies, Smith said.

Judd was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail has been set at $3,000. Stelly was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 26.

—Courtney Bennett, 35, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Saturday on a turn signal charge and a charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy with the K9 division was patrolling the area of Southeast Boulevard near South Road in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle fail to use proper turn signals.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Bennett. The deputy was informed by dispatch that Bennett was driving under suspension. Bennett was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 26.

—Terry James Menard, 34, of Jupiter Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:42 a.m. Saturday on charges of no license plate, driving under suspension, possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy with the K9 division was patrolling the area of Universe Street in Bayou Vista, when he observed a vehicle with no operating license plate lights. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Menard. During the stop, drugs and drug paraphernalia were located, Smith said.

The deputy was advised by dispatch that Menard was driving under suspension. Menard was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail has been set at $2,750.

—Scotty Miller, 28, of Elaine Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 9 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Alicia Ann Gilmer, 25, of Rayne Court in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. Sunday on a warrant to retain possession of a lease moveable — fail to return.

A deputy with the K9 division was patrolling the area of Duhon Boulevard in Amelia near the Amelia Recreation Center when he observed a vehicle with no driver’s side brake light. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and contact was made with the driver and two passengers, identified as Miller and Gilmer.

The deputy could smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. During the investigation, marijuana was located belonging to Miller, Smith said.

The deputy was advised by dispatch that Gilmer was named in an active warrant.

Miller was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 26. Gilmer was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bond has been set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Phillip Aucoin, 48, of Guzzetta Drive in Berwick, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Friday at Fifth and Canton streets on a warrant for trial on an original charge of angling without a license. Bond was set at $500. Aucoin remains in jail.

—Christopher Adams, 45, of Trevino Street in Berwick, was arrested at 5:47 p.m. Saturday at the Berwick Police Department on warrants for domestic abuse battery and aggravated second-degree battery. No bond has been sent.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrests:

—Zelia A. Ursin, 61, of Dionne Drive in St. Rose, was arrest at 3:44 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 90 on charges of speeding 65 mph in a 55 mph zone and driving under suspension. Ursin was released on $659 bond.

—Keith Darnell Mitchell, 31, of Guilbeau Road in Lafayette, was arrested at 7:25 p.m. Sunday on charges of no safety helmet, no eye protection, no cycle endorsement and driving under suspension.

Mitchell was released on $1,077 bond.