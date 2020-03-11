Police: Drugs found on shoplifting suspect

Police responding to a shoplifting report at a Morgan City business wound up arresting two women on drug-related charges, Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Susan M. Hudson, 49, Aucoin Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Monday on charges of theft under $1,000, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine).

—Julia Bailey, 59, of Two Brothers Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:34 p.m. Monday on charges of theft under $1,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

While doing a courtesy check of a local business on La. 182, an officer was approached by an employee stating that a female was in the store possibly shoplifting. Contact was made with the individual identified as Julia Bailey and another individual identified as Susan Hudson.

Through the investigation, it was determined that both Bailey and Hudson concealed items and tried to leave the store without making a purchase.

The officer also located suspected methamphetamine and marijuana in Hudson’s possession. Bailey was found to have drug paraphernalia in her possession. Both were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair reports that the department responded to 43 calls for service in the 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:

—Terry L. Toups, Roderick Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:35 a.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to pay fine.

Terry Toups was transported from the Patterson Police Department to the Morgan City Police Department for an active warrant for the City Court of Morgan City. Toups was booked and incarcerated.

—Earl L. Perro, 38, Cleveland Street, Patterson, was arrested at 12:17 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear for arraignment

—Jasmine J. Washington, 36, of Sixth Street, Morgan City, was arrested 12:17 p.m. Monday on a warrant for two counts of failure to pay a fine.

Earl Perro and Jasmine Washington were located by officers in the area of Federal Avenue and Arenz Street. A warrant check was done on them and it was determined that Perro and Washington held active warrants with the City Court of Morgan City. Both were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—James J. Morris, 25, of Helen Drive, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:31 p.m. Monday on charges of driving under suspension, no tail lamps and possession of marijuana, and on a warrant for bank fraud.

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of La. 182 near Grizzaffi Street, and the driver was identified as James Morris. A computer check revealed that Morris’ driver’s license was suspended.

Morris also held an active warrant with the Morgan City Police Department. The warrant stems from an incident in September 2018 and alleges Morris cashed a fraudulent check. Morris was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Peter V. Lund III, 39, of Chatsworth Drive, Morgan City, was arrested 4:20 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear.

Peter Lund was transported from the Berwick Police Department to the Morgan City Police Department for an active warrant he held for the City Court of Morgan City. Lund was booked and incarcerated.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said his office responded to 22 complaints during the 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:

—Tresh Mouton Jones, 46, Cypress Street, Patterson, was arrested 8:41 a.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of violation of a protective order. No bail has been set.

—Shane Calvin Theriot, 48, Sanraen Street, Charenton, was arrested at 1:39 a.m. on charges of driving under suspension and improper lane usage. Theriot was released on a summons to appear on court June 29.

—Nicholas Daniel Wiggins, 30, Tupelo Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:19 a.m, on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of expired motor vehicle expiration. No bail has been set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief David S. Leonard reported these arrests:

—Justin Blanc 20, Pharr St., Berwick, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Monday on a warrant for molestation of a juvenile.

Berwick officers went to a Pharr Street residence to locate Justin Paige Blanc for an active warrant that Berwick Police Department held for his arrest. Officers located Blanc at his residence and placed him under arrest for the warrant.

He was transported to the Berwick Jail where he was booked on the charge.

The warrant stems from an investigation that began in February in which a complaint was filed with Berwick Police Department concerning a Molestation of a juvenile. Blanc was identified as a suspect and after a further investigation, a warrant was filed for his arrest. Blanc remains incarcerated in the Berwick Jail on a $250,000.00 bond. The matter is still under investigation.

