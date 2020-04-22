Police: Burglar discovered in kitchen

Staff Report

A Hickory Street resident awoke early Saturday to find a would-be burglar in the kitchen, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Sammie Lee Pigott Jr., 50, South Railroad Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:29 a.m. Saturday on charges of burglary of an inhabited dwelling, illegal carrying of a weapons or burglary tools, criminal damage to property and front lamp required on bicycle.

Officers were called to a burglary at a residence on Hickory Street. They learned from the homeowner they were awakened by their dogs barking. The homeowner found an unknown individual in their kitchen.

The suspect then fled from the residence. Officers were able to locate Pigott in the area, matching the description. During the investigation, Pigott admitted to burglarizing the victim’s house.

He was found in possession of several burglary tools. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair reports also reported these arrests:

—Therold Lawrence James, 35, Teche Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:59 a.m. Sunday on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, criminal damage to property and disturbing the peace.

Officers were called to a residence on Victor II Boulevard for a burglary in progress. They learned from the victim she was awakened by an unknown individual attempting to enter the front door of the residence.

The victim retreated to a bedroom to call the police, during this time the suspect made entry into the residence. When officers arrived, they entered the residence and took the suspect into custody. He was identified as Therold L. James. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Tremaine Quintell Thomas, 38, Alvin Street, Napoleonville, was arrested at 3:17 p.m. Thursday on charges of following vehicles too close, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, no motor vehicle insurance, driving under suspension, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, crack cocaine and MDMA, and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

An officer patrolling the area of La. 182 observed a vehicle commit several vehicle violations and conducted a traffic stop in the area of La. 182 and Halsey Street. The driver was identified as Thomas. A computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension, and the vehicle he was driving was not insured.

Thomas was placed under arrest. During the arrest, he was found in possession of methamphetamine, crack cocaine and MDMA that was packaged for sales. Thomas was found in possession of $265 in U.S. currency, which was suspected to be proceeds from illegal narcotics sales. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Theodore Francis, 35, La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:25 p.m. Thursday on charges of telephone harassment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officers were called to a Mallard Street residence about telephone harassment. They learned Francis had been sending threatening messages to the victim.

Officers were able to locate Francis at a local motel on La.182. Officers found a firearm in Francis’s possession and was a convicted felon.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Jarvis Nigel Mack, 34, Wise Street, Patterson, was arrested at 9:51 p.m. Friday on a warrant for battery of a dating partner.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of La. 182 and Roderick Street. The driver was identified as Mack. A computer check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for his arrest.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Marlon Alexander Funes, 36, of Cajun Way, Amelia, was arrested at 11:03 p.m. Friday on a charge of purse snatching.

Officers were called to the area of La. 182 and Justa Street about a purse snatching. They learned Funes had snatched the victim’s purse and fled the area in a vehicle.

With the assistance of St. Mary Sheriff’s Office, Funes was located in Amelia. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Juvenile female, 15, Jeanerette was arrested at 11:29 a.m. Monday as an ungovernable juvenile. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Holly Anne Cronan, 28, Patti Road, Hammond, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. Monday on charges of theft, disturbing the peace by language, and two counts of criminal damage to property-simple. Bail was set at $3,000.

—Eric Terrell Louis, Sr., 43, Wise Street, Patterson, was arrested at 9:41 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Louis was released on a summons to appear June 27.