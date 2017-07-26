PILOT Tax check to Berwick

Mayor Louis Ratcliff recently accepted the 2016 PILOT Tax check to the town of Berwick from the Berwick Housing Authority. Pictured from left are Clarissa Adams (housing specialist), Janice McIntyre (assistant director), Clarence Robinson Jr. (executive director), Ratcliff, James Richard (board chairman), Francis Daughtery (commissioner), Janie Brashear (commissioner) and Vanessa Romero. In the back is Robert Thigpen (vice chairman).

