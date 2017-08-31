Picking the festival contest winners

Mike Domino, left, and Ryan Yager of the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Board of Directors draw the names of the Best Seats in the House winners Thursday at the festival office on Second Street. The winners are: Friday night, Iola Harris of Morgan City; Saturday night, Lela Rulf of Bayou Vista; Sunday night, Juanita Lagard of Morgan City; and Monday night, Frankie Richard of Morgan City. They may pick up their prizes at the festival office, 715 Second St.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker