Picking the festival contest winners

Thu, 08/31/2017 - 11:49am Anonymous

Mike Domino, left, and Ryan Yager of the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Board of Directors draw the names of the Best Seats in the House winners Thursday at the festival office on Second Street. The winners are: Friday night,  Iola Harris of Morgan City; Saturday night, Lela Rulf of Bayou Vista; Sunday night, Juanita Lagard of Morgan City; and Monday night, Frankie Richard of Morgan City. They may pick up their prizes at the festival office, 715  Second St.
The Daily Review/Bill Decker

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017