PHS seniors get diplomas

The cedar rope is in new hands today.

The rope, a traditional emblem at Patterson High School, was passed to next year’s seniors by the Class of 2017, which received diplomas at commencement exercises Friday night.

Senior class Vice President Shelby Houghton presented the rope to Madison Paul.

Also Friday, Monica Barajas presented the class gifts to Maya Madise.

Blair Brown, a 4.0 student, gave the valedictory address.

She said the class is now like “baby birds flying from the nest, discovering new paths.”

Principal Rachael Sanders spoke of the trepidation she felt as the seniors prepared for commencement. She said feared that the seniors would have too little confidence or too much, would stay too close to home or never return, and more.

“We taught you the best way we knew how,” Sanders said to the Class of 2017. “We supported you the best way we knew how. We reprimanded you the best way we knew how. We prepared you the best way we knew how.

“To the Class of 2017, we loved you the best way we knew how.”