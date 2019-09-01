This young driver has one noonie for the road on the carnival runway Saturday.
King and Queen Jayce Grizzaffi and Ranilee Cheramie ride in the Children's Day Parade.
The Artists Guild Unlimited Show and Sale is open through the festival at the Everett Street Gallery..
Visitors admire the rides at the Cypress Corvette Club Car Show at City Hall.
A Boy Scout color guard leads the way for the Children's Day parade.
A swamp tour float was part of the Children's Day Parade.
Photos from the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival
The Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival continues through Monday in downtown Morgan City.
