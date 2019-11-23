Article Image Alt Text

—The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears photos

Article Image Alt Text

Pharr Chapel United Methodist holds Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Sat, 11/23/2019 - 12:17pm

Some 40 volunteers help serve meals at the Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner Saturday, Nov. 23, at the church hall at 517 Federal Avenue in Morgan City. The free event is expected to serve approxi-mately 450 community members by the end of serve at 1 p.m. Connor Foret, 2, son of Raymond and Kendra Foret of Bayou Vista sits in from of the fun jump for children, bottom photo.

