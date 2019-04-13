Peter Boudreaux named assistant superintendent

Peter Boudreaux is the new St. Mary Parish assistant superintendent.

Boudreaux, currently the School Board’s human resources director, succeeds Teresa Bagwell, who became superintendent April 1.

Boudreaux also served as supervisor of secondary education and principal of Maitland Elementary School and Morgan City High School.

“Mr. Boudreaux’s vast experiences as a social studies and special education teacher, in addition to his leadership at the school and district level, will be valuable in fulfilling the many duties of assistant superintendent,” the school system said in a press release. “He is a highly knowledgeable and dedicated educational leader who will be an asset in the continuation of progress for St. Mary Schools. …

“The caliber and breadth of experiences represented among the candidates made the decision difficult as each has dutifully served St. Mary Parish Schools.”