Baby Bear Head Start students Zane Minor, left, and Kayson Span look on as Melonia Giroir, M C Bank Colonial Plaza branch manager, shows them rolls of coins Thursday when the branch hosted the students as part of St. Mary Community Action Agency Head Start’s “Pennies for Preschoolers” program. Minor and Span both deposited pennies into savings accounts during their visit. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)