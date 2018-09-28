Pecoraros honored for philanthropy

Staff Report

Alice and William Pecoraro are the recipients of the 2018 Leaders In Philanthropy Award for St. Mary Parish, an honor presented by Community Foundation of Acadiana and Hancock Whitney Bank, and sponsored by Taco Bell.

They will be recognized during an awards luncheon Nov. 15 at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette Seats and tables to the event can be reserved online at www.cfacadiana.org/lip.

They have been active community members since establishing their home in the Tri-City area more than 50 years ago. Alice and William have been committed to their church, schools, both private and public, universities and local charities.

Alice Precoraro was a founding member of the St. Mary Parish Foundation, an affiliate of Community Foundation of Acadiana. She and William Pecoraro held its inaugural event at their home nearly 10 years ago. They participated in the initial fund-raising to establish the affiliate and have attended every sponsored event since its inception.

He was active in the early years in the Knights of Columbus and in later years in the Boy Scouts and the Morgan City Port Commission and Wharf Committee.

“In our 52 years of marriage we have valued giving and sharing with community organizations,” William Pecroraro said.. “We just always felt we needed to give back because we are very blessed.”

Alice Pecoraro served for many years on the board of the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, Keep Morgan City Beautiful, and Keep St. Mary Beautiful. Earlier, she was a member of the Historic Commission and the Image Commission of Morgan City. She served on the boards of the Community Foundation of Acadiana, and the St. Mary Parish Foundation.

“My parents did not have significant means, but they gave what they could to the community,” she said. “It is their unselfish spirit that has made an indelible mark on me.”

Leaders in Philanthropy Awards are presented annually to outstanding individuals or couples from each of the eight parishes of CFA’s primary service area who have made a philanthropic impact in their communities through substantial charitable contributions to or by attracting substantial contributions for nonprofit

“Our annual Leaders in Philanthropy Awards Luncheon is an appropriate way to recognize those who have contributed so much to our communities through charitable giving or philanthropic work,” said Raymond J. Hébert, CFA President and CEO.