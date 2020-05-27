Patton St. man accused of creating illegal lab

Morgan City police have arrested a Patton Street man on charges related to drugs and an illegal lab, Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Steven Van Lindsey Jr., 33, Patton Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday on warrants for creation of a clandestine laboratory, possession with intent to distribute THC oil, possession of more than 14 grams of marijuana, possession of mushrooms in the form of shroom extract, violation of controlled dangerous substance laws-drug-free zone, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, transactions involving proceeds from drug activity and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The warrant stems from an investigation conducted by the Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division in conjunction with the St. Mary Sheriff's Narcotics Division on May 14.

On Tuesday, Lindsey was located by Narcotics Detectives and placed under arrest. He was booked and incarcerated in the Morgan City Police Department.

Blair also reported this arrest:

—Phil Christopher Nugent, 57, Oak Harbor Drive, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:54 a.m. Wednesday on a fugitive from justice warrant.

An officer came into contact with Nugent on La. 70. A computer check revealed the New Orleans Police Department held an active warrant for simple assault. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Tris Evans Madison, 27, Kaylie Lane, Baldwin, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of theft and on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, battery of a dating partner, criminal damage to property and simple battery.

Bail was set at $76,500.

—Kalep Michael Thomas, 27, Martin Luther King Road, Charenton, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Bail was set at $2,500.

—Keanna L. Mitchell, 30, Judy Lane, Patterson, was arrested at 11:21 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a legend drug without prescription.

Mitchell was released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.

—Destiny Kelley, 42, Highland Road, Baton Rouge, was arrested at 2:28 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and improper lane usage. No bail has been set.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports these arrests:

—Bonnie A. Cavalier, 58, Belle River Road, Pierre Part, has been arrested on a charge of exploitation of the infirm.

On Sept. 3, deputies responded to a complaint in which it was alleged that Cavalier had received in excess of $2,000 in cash while working as a hired housekeeper for an elderly resident.

The case was referred to detectives, who initiated an investigation. It was determined that Cavalier had discussed her personal issues with the victim and received the money knowing that the complainant suffered from a cognitive medical condition. Immediately after receiving the money, the accused left her job.

After an investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants against Cavalier.

Cavalier was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention pending a bond hearing.

—Melissa Ashly Leonard, 37, Rene Street, Pierre Part, has been on charges of speeding, driving under suspension, driving on roadway laned for traffic and possession of methamphetamine and on a 21st Judicial District warrant on a charge of failure to appear

A uniformed patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on La. 70 near Shell Beach Road in Pierre Part and proceeded to conduct a traffic stop.

The deputy made contact with the driver, now identified as Leonard.

Deputies confirmed that a fugitive warrant existed for Leonard’s arrest. Leonard was placed under arrest.

During the process, a quantity of methamphetamine was located in Leonard’s vehicle.

Leonard was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.