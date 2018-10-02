Patterson shooting suspect caught swimming in Lafayette lake

A suspect in a Patterson shooting was caught Monday swimming in a lake in Lafayette.

Randolph Joseph, 26, was wanted on a warrant charging him with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

At about 10:50 a.m. Monday UL Lafayette Police were dispatched to the UL Lafayette Marine Survival Training Center in reference to a man who was seen swimming in the Airport Lake, a Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office news release said.

The man, identified as Joseph, refused to come out of the water, prompting officers to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team for assistance, the release said.

Deputies provided assistance by boat, and were able to get Joseph out of the water and detained, the release said.

A second suspect in last week’s shooting, Kirt Favors Jr., 20, is still wanted on a warrant charging him with one count of attempted second-degree murder. Anyone with information on Favors’ whereabouts should call Patterson police at 985-395-6161.

On Sept. 25, Patterson police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Taft and Plum streets where a man was allegedly running down the street shooting.

One woman was allegedly struck in the chest by a bullet while taking a shower inside a home. Police later discovered that another victim was at a hospital being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. Last week, police stated that both victims were in stable condition.

Patterson police also learned that a third person, possibly a shooter, may have been wounded in the shooting. But police haven’t confirmed that information.