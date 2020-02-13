Patterson man arrested on assault charge

Staff Report

A Patterson man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges in a domestic abuse case, Sheriff Blaise Smith reported.

—Anthony Lee Brooks, 39, of Catherine Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday on a Patterson Police Department warrant on the charges of domestic abuse aggravated assault, reckless operation of a vehicle and aggravated criminal damage to property. He was jailed with no bail set.

Smith also reported these arrests:

—Milton Burley Green Jr., 33, of Willow Street in Franklin, was arrested at 12:22 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of simple criminal damage to property. He was released on a summons to appear May 18.

—Bethany Michelle Tatum, 27, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of resisting an officer. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Dennis Driskill, 47, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 4:01 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of illegal possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000 and illegal possession of stolen things $25,000 or more. He was jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Natasha Sylvester, 26, of James Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft under $1,000.

Officers were called to a local business about a shoplifter. Officers were advised by management that they witnessed Sylvester concealing merchandise in her purse.

Officers located several items of merchandise valued at $19.58 in Sylvester’s purse. She was jailed

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 41 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Reginald Deshaun Webb, 36, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday on warrants for two counts failure to appear.

Webb was turned over to the Morgan City Police Department by a fugitive recovery agency on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City and jailed.

—Martine Nicole Minor, 38, of Sixth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear. Minor was turned over to the Morgan City Police Department by a fugitive recovery agency on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. She was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

