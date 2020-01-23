Article Image Alt Text

Patterson Junior High has new acting assistant principal

Thu, 01/23/2020 - 5:11pm

Ronica Lapoint has been appointed acting assistant principal at Patterson Junior High after the resignation of Dequinda Ligon, the St. Mary Parish School Board said Thursday.
Ligon resigned to accept an administrative position at Breaux Bridge High School.
Lapoint served as curriculum facilitator at Patterson Junior High and Hattie Watts Elementary before her appointment as administrator.
Also Thursday, Ashley Clark was selected to serve as acting principal of West St. Mary High School, replacing Dr. Derrick White, who resigned to accept a position at Algiers Charter Schools. Clark previously served as the school’s assistant principal.
"Both appointments, in an acting capacity, will afford the schools the ability to seamless transition while maintaining a consistent leadership approach for students and teachers," the School Board said in a news release.

