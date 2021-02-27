Patterson holds successful Stuff the Truck campaign

The City of Patterson sponsored a Stuff the Truck water campaign on Saturday.

Area residents were asked to donate bottled water to be sent along to Beaumont, Texas, Saturday for distribution by Antioch Baptist Missionary. Patterson had already sent a truck of water to Port Arthur, Texas on Wednesday. Many Texas cities were affected by the recent freezing weather which caused many of the state's electrical systems to fail.

Aiding the cities efforts were volunteers and Patterson High School's boys basketball team that helped unload and load the water in the Place Norman Shopping Center in Patterson.