Many pallets of water were collected Saturday during the City of Patterson Stuff the Truck water drive. Volunteers and the Patterson High School basketball team helped collect water at the Place Norman Shopping Center in Patterson that was sent to Antioch Baptist Missionary in Beaumont, Texas, for distribution.
—The Daily Review Photos/Diane Miller Fears
Patterson High School's basketball team helped unload water from vehicles as donors came to the Place Norman Shopping Center in Patterson. The City of Patterson hosted the Stuff the Truck water drive to help cities in Texas.
One of the many contributors to the City of Patterson hosted the Stuff the Truck water drive Saturday was Pastor Mitchell Williams of God of a Second Chance Ministry in Morgan City, right. Patterson High basketball team members helped unload his vehicle.
Donated water was placed on trailer beds by Patterson High School's basketball team to awaiting being loaded on into a truck for the trip to Beaumont, Texas.
Patterson holds successful Stuff the Truck campaign
The City of Patterson sponsored a Stuff the Truck water campaign on Saturday.
Area residents were asked to donate bottled water to be sent along to Beaumont, Texas, Saturday for distribution by Antioch Baptist Missionary. Patterson had already sent a truck of water to Port Arthur, Texas on Wednesday. Many Texas cities were affected by the recent freezing weather which caused many of the state's electrical systems to fail.
Aiding the cities efforts were volunteers and Patterson High School's boys basketball team that helped unload and load the water in the Place Norman Shopping Center in Patterson.