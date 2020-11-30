Article Image Alt Text

Hattie Watts Elementary students Dakari Burns, 6, (left) and Isaac Miller, 8, both of Patterson, flipped the switch for the City of Patterson’s annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree at Morey Park Sunday evening. Giving them a helping hand was Santa.

Article Image Alt Text

Balin McNally, 6, and Natalie McNally, 7, both of Morgan City, pose for a picture with Santa during the City of Patterson’s annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree Sunday at Morey Park.

Article Image Alt Text

Charles Mckinley and the Tri-Parish Gospel Singers perform during the lighting.

Patterson holds annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree

Mon, 11/30/2020 - 11:34am

The City of Patterson held its annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree Sunday evening at Morey Park. Here are scenes from the event.
--Photos by The Daily Review's Geoff Stoute.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020