Patterson Historic Walking Tour is Oct. 28

The second annual Patterson Main Street Festival & Historic Walking Tour will be 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 28.

The festival will include a 5K Fun Run/Walk, a Prayer in the Park, a silent auction, an antique car show, a Kid’s Corner, music by Gone Pecan and De Ja’Vu, a Scout Hut ribbon-cutting ceremony, pageant queens, food and beverage booths, and a World Series champion parade.

Proceeds raised will benefit Phase I of the Morey Park Restoration Project.

