Patterson High seniors will graduate Friday

Staff Report

Commencement for Patterson High School seniors will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the school gymnasium.

Here are the Class of 2019’s 4.0 students:

Aimee Galloway

Aimee Galloway, daughter of Thomas and Sandra Galloway. She has been involved in many clubs and organizations during her high school tenure.

She participates in various community-based activities and service projects. Aimee is a member of the National Beta Club and PHS Drama Club. She has excelled in music, with over 10 years of experience in piano.

She’s been a member of the Patterson High School Timberland Regiment for four years where she plays the flute and currently serves as drum major.

She will be attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to major in music education and minor in English education in fall 2019.

Aimee has auditioned and has been accepted into the University’s Pride of Acadiana Marching Band and has received multiple academic scholarships to attend UL Lafayete.

Katelyn Larson

Katelyn Larson is the daughter of Joey and Angela Larson. She is Patterson High School Student of the Year and Miss PHS. Katelyn is a member of Beta Club, where she serves as president, Insight, and Student Council, where she serves as executive secretary.

She is a four-year member of the volleyball and softball teams at school. Katelyn was selected as a school winner for the Wendy’s Heisman Award for Athletes.

She has been a volunteer for special Olympics for four years and during her senior year was an assistant teacher for a fourth-grade catechism class. Katelyn also served as a senior mentor for the freshman class this school year.

After high school, she plans to attend Nicholls State University and major in nursing.

Gabrielle

Nicole Pinho

Gabrielle Nicole Pinho is the daughter of Keith and Kristi Pinho. During her four years at Patterson High School, Gabrielle was on the Track Team and an active member of BETA club. Gabrielle lettered in track all four years and earned Academic All-District and All-State this year.

She also received all-district in the 4 x 400 meter. Gabrielle’s extracurricular activities include volunteering for the Tri-City Track club and teaching Kindergarten Religion at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The Tri-City Track club presented Gabrielle with a scholarship for volunteering and promoting youth running.

She was also awarded a scholarship to Nicholls State University where she will major in nursing.