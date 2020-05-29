Patterson High graduation will be Saturday at stadium

Patterson High School’s 2020 graduation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the school’s football stadium.

Leading the graduates will be 4.0 students Jennifer Jasso, Emma Grace Marin and Riley Teeple.

Here are biographies provided by the school.

Jennifer Jasso

Jennifer Jasso, daughter of Sonia Zermeno and Gustavo Jasso, has been part of the academically gifted program all four years.

She has been in several honor bands, has been field sergeant and drum major for the school band, Timberland Regiment. She learned she wanted to be an archaeologist during sixth grade and has been making good use of dual enrollment classes.

She has been an active member of the BETA and drama clubs and was class president her sophomore year. She will attend the University of New Orleans and hopes to make the most of her college experience by entering organizations such as the honors program, student council, and visual and performing arts programs.

Emma Grace Marin

Emma Grace Marin is the daughter of Robert and Summer Marin. She has been part of the volleyball and softball teams for the past four years and has participated in BETA club, talented art, and quiz bowl. She became the founding president of reinstating Key Club her junior year and continued as president her senior year.

She was named Miss PHS. She plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and major in English.

Riley Teeple

Riley Teeple is the daughter of Mary Guzdial and Byron Teeple. She plans to attend ULL and study to become an OBGYN.