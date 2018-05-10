Patterson High announces valedictorians

Four valedictorians have been named to lead the Patterson High Class of 2018 at commencement exercises at 7 p.m. Friday at PHS.

No one will be admitted after 6:50 p.m.

This year’s valedictorians are:

Jonathan Alain Acosta

Jonathan is the son of Alain and Lien Acosta.

He plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and major in civil engineering.

Kathryn Isabel Craddock

Kathryn is the daughter of Lee and Tammy Craddock.

She plans to attend LSU and major in environmental engineering.

Maya Lee Madise

Maya is the daughter of Barry and Neva Madise.

She will attend Xavier University in New Orleans.

She will major in biology and pre-med as she studies to become a neurosurgeon.

Colby Lorenzia Pogue

Colby is the son of Curtis and Yvette Pogue.

He will go to the University of Louisiana at Monroe and major in pre-pharmacy.