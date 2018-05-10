Jonathan Acosta

Kathryn Craddock

Maya Madise

Colby Pogue

Patterson High announces valedictorians

Thu, 05/10/2018 - 11:17am Anonymous
Staff Report

Four valedictorians have been named to lead the Patterson High Class of 2018 at commencement exercises at 7 p.m. Friday at PHS.
No one will be admitted after 6:50 p.m.
This year’s valedictorians are:

Jonathan Alain Acosta
Jonathan is the son of Alain and Lien Acosta.
He plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and major in civil engineering.

Kathryn Isabel Craddock
Kathryn is the daughter of Lee and Tammy Craddock.
She plans to attend LSU and major in environmental engineering.

Maya Lee Madise
Maya is the daughter of Barry and Neva Madise.
She will attend Xavier University in New Orleans.
She will major in biology and pre-med as she studies to become a neurosurgeon.

Colby Lorenzia Pogue
Colby is the son of Curtis and Yvette Pogue.
He will go to the University of Louisiana at Monroe and major in pre-pharmacy.

