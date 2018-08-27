Patterson, Deshotel named festival royalty

David Patterson and Caylee Deshotel were crowned the 83rd Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival King and Queen Saturday during the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Association’s coronation held at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. They will reign over the festival in Morgan City when it begins Thursday with a ribbon-cutting at 5:15 p.m. under the downtown U.S. 90 bridge at Second Street. Festivities will continue through Monday with a variety of events including live bands in Lawrence Park, carnival rides, arts and crafts, and the traditional Blessing of the Fleet which will be held at the Berwick dock this year.

Patterson is chief financial officer, secretary and treasurer of Central Boat Rental. He is also chief financial officer, secretary, treasurer and co-owner of Bayou Testers & X-Ray Services, and Acadiana Testing & Heating.

The 1980 Central Catholic High School graduate received his bachelor’s degree in finance from Louisiana State University in 1984. He serves on the advisory council and finance committee of Central Catholic Elementary School in Morgan City. Patterson has also served as president of the Holy Cross Elementary advisory board and treasurer of the St. Mary Golf & Country Club board.

He is a member of the American Petroleum Institute, St. Mary Industrial Group, American Welding Society and the American Society of Non Destructive Testing.

The Berwick resident is married to Kellye Barbier Patterson and they have five children.

He enjoys what his native Louisiana has to offer — hunting, fishing and LSU sports.

Deshotel is the 19-year-old daughter of Christy and Sonny Deshotel of Morgan City.

She was a valedictorian graduate from Morgan City High School and is on a pre-law track studying public relations at LSU where she is on the dean’s list. She is a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Alpha Delta Pi’s Omega chapter, and serves as social media chairwoman for the recruitment and marketing team. She is also on the sisterhood committee and risk management team.

Her interests include traveling, photography, attending summer camps, tennis, working for her sorority, volunteering and more.