Some of the Christmas Lights contest winners pose with Patterson City Council members at Tuesday's meeting.
Bottom Photo: Eva Palmature, 5, waits with parents Ryan and Alexis Palmature to receive the first-place award for Area 1 in the Festive category.
Patterson council names Christmas Lights winners
PATTERSON — The City Council announced the winners in the annual Christmas Lights contest at Tuesday's monthly meeting.
The winners are listed in order of finish.
Area 1
Festive
Ryan Palmature
Jesse Newcomb
Donald Wiggins
Religious
Pamela Roy
Simplicity
Charles Grogan
J. Mayon
Jason Thompson
Inflatables
Glorimar Torres Ortiz
Mobile Homes
B. Jones
Area 2
Festive
Michaelyn Accardo
Nathan Broussard
Sharon Short
Religious
Chester Hebert
Glynn Conrad
Kenneth Homes
Simplicity
Joseph Chaisson
Tim McCann
Ricky Vining
Inflatables
Michael Taylor
Karen Weld
Mobile Homes
Deborah Ganaway
Janice Batchelor
Area 3
Festive
Angeletia Johnson
Geralyn Stephens
Gail Williams
Simplicity
Rand Dooley
Ngon Kinh Tran
Curtis Gautreaux
Inflatables
Patricia Brown
Mobile Homes
Mary Butler
Melissa Grogan
Rose Harvey
Area 4
Festive
Peter J. LaCoste
Religious
Keith Grimball
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Simplicity
Charles LaSalle
Inflatables
Gary Fratz
Dedra Butler
Area 5
Festive
Dawn Rentrop
Kenneth Stanzione
Lawrence Johnson
Simplicity
Bill Marin
Melissa Hutton
Inflatables
Erwin T. Gray
Travis Blanco
Gary Taylor