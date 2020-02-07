Patterson council names Christmas Lights winners

PATTERSON — The City Council announced the winners in the annual Christmas Lights contest at Tuesday's monthly meeting.

The winners are listed in order of finish.

Area 1

Festive

Ryan Palmature

Jesse Newcomb

Donald Wiggins

Religious

Pamela Roy

Simplicity

Charles Grogan

J. Mayon

Jason Thompson

Inflatables

Glorimar Torres Ortiz

Mobile Homes

B. Jones

Area 2

Festive

Michaelyn Accardo

Nathan Broussard

Sharon Short

Religious

Chester Hebert

Glynn Conrad

Kenneth Homes

Simplicity

Joseph Chaisson

Tim McCann

Ricky Vining

Inflatables

Michael Taylor

Karen Weld

Mobile Homes

Deborah Ganaway

Janice Batchelor

Area 3

Festive

Angeletia Johnson

Geralyn Stephens

Gail Williams

Simplicity

Rand Dooley

Ngon Kinh Tran

Curtis Gautreaux

Inflatables

Patricia Brown

Mobile Homes

Mary Butler

Melissa Grogan

Rose Harvey

Area 4

Festive

Peter J. LaCoste

Religious

Keith Grimball

St. Joseph Catholic Church

Simplicity

Charles LaSalle

Inflatables

Gary Fratz

Dedra Butler

Area 5

Festive

Dawn Rentrop

Kenneth Stanzione

Lawrence Johnson

Simplicity

Bill Marin

Melissa Hutton

Inflatables

Erwin T. Gray

Travis Blanco

Gary Taylor