Past kings donate to Shrimp and Petroleum Festival

The Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Past Kings Club made a donation to the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival at Monday night’s board meeting. King Ray Autrey presented the check to Festival President Nathalie Weber. Pictured, front row from left: Bill Hidalgo Sr., Nathalie Weber and Ray Autrey. Second row: Rodney Grow, Peggy Acosta, Mike Domino and Bobby Dufrene. Last row: Jackie Brown, Kim Hernandez, Deborah Lodrigue, Ryan Yager, Lou Tamporello and David Fuhrer.