Party kicks off Bayou BBQ Bash

Roy Tellman took wing to compete in this weekend’s Bayou BBQ Bash. Then Tellman grilled wings for Thursday’s kickoff party at Morgan City’s Hampton Inn & Suites.

Tellman was one of 49 cooks competing in this year’s event under the bridge, an annual affair put on by the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce. Not many had to come as far as

Tellman, the son of Don Tellman of Morgan City, an organizer for the event.

Roy Tellman came in from Seattle, as he has for five of the last six competitions.

“I haven’t won any money,” Tellman said, “but I’ve had fun and enjoyed this beautiful community.”

Tellman said his dad was a good teacher in all things barbecue.

“He taught us how to cook,” Tellman said. “He’ll tell you in his cookbook that fire is the oldest way known by man to cook food. It’s something I started doing as a kid and kept doing it as an adult.”

Tellman and his fellow cooks will compete for trophies, prizes and a championship gold ring designed and crafted by Len Klutts of Klutts Jewelers in Morgan City.

“We design it and make it in-house at the jewelry store,” Klutts said. “I have a 3-D printer. … I do my own casting. We do all our design work.”

The ring has proven to be popular, Klutts said. “All the cooks are looking at it. They all want it. I’m going to have to make some subcategories maybe.”

Past Chamber Chairman Bob Harrison and Vice Chairman Jo Anne Bergeron said the BBQ Bash has attracted 39 craft exhibitors.

On Friday night, the KQKI Country Showdown, featuring aspiring artists, will be 6-9 p.m. Lowdown with special guest Hal Bruni will perform at 9 p.m.

Saturday’s events begin at 8 a.m. Cannata’s Kids’ BBQ Competition will begin in the morning. The winners of the main BBQ Bash competition will be announced at 5 p.m.

Jus Cuz will perform at 11 a.m., followed at 1 p.m. by South 70.