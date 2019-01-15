Parish schools name Students of the Year
Staff Report
St. Mary Parish public schools have announced the winners of the Students of the Year competition.
The parish winners are:
Fifth grade: Madison Izaguirre, Berwick Elementary School
Eighth grade: A’Nyrie Weber, B. E. Boudreaux Middle School:
12th grade: Matison LeBlanc, Morgan City High School
The Students of the Year Award Program is designed to recognize outstanding elementary, middle/junior and high school students.
Parish winners will participate in the regional competition to be hosted in St. Mary Parish (fifth grade), Jefferson Parish (eighth grade), and Plaquemines Parish (12th grade) during February.
Other participants were:
Fifth Grade
Juan Villegas, Aucoin Elementary School
Marlee LaCoste, Bayou Vista Elementary School
Laila Doiron, Centerville Elementary School
Amyrie’ Barabin, Foster Elementary School
Jayvyn Banks, LaGrange Elementary School
Alicia Franklin, Maitland Elementary School
Karlie Sonnier, Norman Elementary School
Jaelynn Miller, Patterson Jr. High School
Csaige Edwards, Raintree Elementary School
Jaelii Robinson, Wyandotte Elementary School
Eighth Grade
Abigail Watson, Berwick Junior High School
Nickolas Bergeron, Centerville Junior High School
Brooke Ina, Franklin Junior High School
Sarai Richardson, Morgan City Junior High School
Rylie Chaisson, Patterson Junior High School
12th Grade
Natalie Bourgeois, Berwick High School
Caleb Pogue, Centerville High School
A’jaycia McCurtis, Franklin High School
Katelyn Larson, Patterson High School
Justin Chauvin, West St. Mary High School