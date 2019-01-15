Parish schools name Students of the Year

Staff Report

St. Mary Parish public schools have announced the winners of the Students of the Year competition.

The parish winners are:

Fifth grade: Madison Izaguirre, Berwick Elementary School

Eighth grade: A’Nyrie Weber, B. E. Boudreaux Middle School:

12th grade: Matison LeBlanc, Morgan City High School

The Students of the Year Award Program is designed to recognize outstanding elementary, middle/junior and high school students.

Parish winners will participate in the regional competition to be hosted in St. Mary Parish (fifth grade), Jefferson Parish (eighth grade), and Plaquemines Parish (12th grade) during February.

Other participants were:

Fifth Grade

Juan Villegas, Aucoin Elementary School

Marlee LaCoste, Bayou Vista Elementary School

Laila Doiron, Centerville Elementary School

Amyrie’ Barabin, Foster Elementary School

Jayvyn Banks, LaGrange Elementary School

Alicia Franklin, Maitland Elementary School

Karlie Sonnier, Norman Elementary School

Jaelynn Miller, Patterson Jr. High School

Csaige Edwards, Raintree Elementary School

Jaelii Robinson, Wyandotte Elementary School

Eighth Grade

Abigail Watson, Berwick Junior High School

Nickolas Bergeron, Centerville Junior High School

Brooke Ina, Franklin Junior High School

Sarai Richardson, Morgan City Junior High School

Rylie Chaisson, Patterson Junior High School

12th Grade

Natalie Bourgeois, Berwick High School

Caleb Pogue, Centerville High School

A’jaycia McCurtis, Franklin High School

Katelyn Larson, Patterson High School

Justin Chauvin, West St. Mary High School