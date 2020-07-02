Parish schools fill assistant principal positions

Staff Report

St. Mary Parish Superintendent Teresa Bagwell has announced several appointments “to secure leadership positions and allow for attendance at required trainings in advance of the 2020-21 school year.”

The changes included appointments of assistant principals at three high schools:

—Morgan City High teacher Lacie Hotard will fill the assistant principal vacancy at MCHS. Dennis McDill resigned the position to relocate out of state.

—During the 2019-20 school year, Centerville High Assistant Principal Tammilee Kelly became the acting principal at Wyandotte Elementary. She was recently named principal at Wyandotte. Angela Brinkley, acting assistant principal at Centerville High, has been appointed to that role permanently.

—With the retirement of Terry Duchane as assistant principal at Franklin High, former Patterson Junior High physical education teacher and coach Bianca Bennett has been appointed to fill Duchane’s spot.

—Noelle Lowrimore, who has served as acting assistant principal at Berwick High School, has been permanently placed in that position.

Two junior highs have new permanent appointments. Berwick Junior High’s acting assistant principal, Ryan Taylor, will remain at BJHS. Patterson Junior High will see the addition of former Lagrange Elementary special education teacher Almetra Pierce-Stansbury as a new administrator. She will fill the vacancy created when Dequindra Redding resigned to assume an administrator role in St. Martin Parish.

With the appointment of Tonya Hills, former assistant principal at Hattie Watts Elementary, as principal at Raintree Elementary, Bagwell appointed Ronica LaPoint, former curriculum facilitator for Hattie Watts and Patterson Junior High. LaPoint also served as acting principal at PJHS during the spring 2020 semester when Redding resigned.