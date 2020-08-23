Parish president calls for voluntary evacuation of lower St. Martin

Due to impending tropical storms Laura and Marco, and the potential for flooding, Parish President Chester Cedars has requested a voluntary evacuation for residents in the Stephensville/Belle River area of lower St. Martin Parish.

The voluntary evacuation is necessary to afford any and all residents ample opportunity to evacuate the area because of the potential for high water conditions, a parish government press release said.

For anyone needing further information or assistance, please contact the St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness by calling 337-394-2808.