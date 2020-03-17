Parish officials outline local coronavirus measures

After a meeting Tuesday, Sheriff Blaise Smith and Parish President David Hanagriff have announced parishwide and city by city measures to deal with the coronavirus.

Parishwide Measures:

St. Mary Parish Courthouse is open for business.

District court is closed through April 10.

All parish libraries are closed to the public; however, plans are being made for book drop-off and pick-up. Please contact your local library for details.

All restaurants, cafes, and coffee shops shall cease any on-premises consumption of food or beverages. These establishments may continue take out, drive-thru, and delivery services. Hotel restaurants may continue operations, but only for the service of hotel guests via room service.

All regular curfew times for minors are still in effect.

All religious gatherings should practice social distancing. Some churches have suspended religious services and other activities.

All bars are closed.

All visitation to the parish jail and city jails have been suspended.

City of Morgan City:

City Hall is open for business

All city events have been postponed

City court suspended; offices are still open.

Lake End Park is open.

Curfew for minors 10 p.m. weeknights, midnight weekends.

City of Franklin:

City Hall is closed to the public, offices are staffed.

Utility bill payment by drop box.

Recreation Centers are closed

Curfew for minors 10:00 p.m. weeknights, 12:00 a.m. weekends.

City of Patterson:

City Hall is open for business.

Mayor’s court closed for two months.

Curfew for minors 10 p.m. weeknights, 11 p.m. weekends.

Town of Berwick:

Town Hall is open for business.

Berwick Civic Center is open.

Curfew for minors 10 p.m. weeknights, midnight weekends.

Mayor’s Court suspended for two months.

Town of Baldwin:

Town Hall is open for business.

Baldwin Community Cen-ter is closed

Curfew for minors 10 p.m. weeknights, midnight weekends.