Parish Council: Dragna seeks answers on levee work

FRANKLIN — The chairman of a Morgan City drainage district wants to know what’s happening with the St. Mary Levee District’s portion of levee improvements. A Levee District board member promised answers.

Lee Dragna, who chairs the St. Mary Gravity Drainage District No. 2 board, spoke at Wednesday’s St. Mary Parish Council meeting.

The drainage and levee districts have shared responsibility for a series of levee improvements in Morgan City. The improvements are designed to protect the city not just from flooding but from skyrocketing flood insurance rates.

The Levee District’s portion of the work is along Lake Palourde Drive in front of Lakeside Subdivision. Much of Gravity Drainage District No. 2’s work is complete. The Levee District portion has been under study.

Dragna said he’s trying to find out what’s going on with the Lake Palourde Drive portion of the improvements but can’t find out anything.

“I’m at my wits’ end …,” Dragna told the council. “We do $22 million worth of work and we’ve got nothing.”

A Levee District board member, Norris Crappell, was in the audience. He joined Dragna at the speaker’s lectern and said the district has actually contributed to the project by helping with sheet piling.

But he said Dragna would have answers about the Lake Palourde Drive work Thursday.

Past public comments have accused the Levee District of being reluctant to spoil Lake Palourde access for a few Lakeside Subdivision homeowners. District Director Tim Matte has characterized the accusation as unfair.

Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the council heard the introduction of an ordinance that would merge Gravity Drainage District No. 2 with Gravity Drainage District No. 6.

Consolidating taxing districts has been a popular cause in St. Mary Parish in recent years.

At a Parish Council meeting Jan. 8, Dragna said he’s generally in favor, too.

But he also expressed concern that consolidation might complicate a planned $6.5 million pump station project.

Morgan City is protected from flooding by a series of pump stations. Gravity Drainage District No. 2 has been working to upgrade the pumping capacity for more than three years.