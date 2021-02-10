Orange Street man accused of assault with rifle

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Morgan City police arrested an Orange Street man Monday and accused him of threatening someone with a rifle and spitting on an officer, according to police reports.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reported that over the last 24-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 20 calls for service. The following people were arrested:

—Bryson Bias, 30, Orange Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:38 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, firearm-free zone, possession of marijuana (second offense), violation of the uniform controlled dangerous substances law (drug-free zone), resisting an officer, battery on an officer and aggravated assault with a firearm. He was also arrested on a warrant for six counts of failure to appear and contempt of court, both from 6th Ward Court.

Officers were called to a Garber Street address at the Morgan City Housing Authority property for an individual who assaulted a person with a firearm. They learned Bias had assaulted the victim with a rifle.

Officers located Bryson Bias as he exited a vehicle in the area. A warrant check revealed the 6th Ward Court in Morgan City held active warrants for his arrest. Officers attempted to place Bias under arrest, but he began to resist officers and attempted to strike officers with a closed fist.

After a brief struggle, Bias was secured in handcuffs. Officers located a 9mm rifle with a high-capacity magazine modified with a bump stock in Bias’s vehicle along with suspected marijuana.

A computer check revealed Bryson Bias was convicted of certain felonies that prohibited him from possessing the firearm. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking. Upon arriving at the Morgan City Police Department, Bias spit in the officer’s face. He was additionally charged and booked into the Morgan City Police Department.

—Robert Gould Jr., 22, Francis Drive, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:53 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advises that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 23 complaints and made this arrest:

—Edward Scott, 33, Jeanerette, was arrested at 3:56 p.m. Monday on charges of improper equipment, possession of marijuana and prohibited acts (drug paraphernalia). Scott was released on a summons to appear May 24.

Berwick

Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Jacob Gaubert, 35, Eagle Island Road, Raceland, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.

About 10:40 p.m. Monday, a traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle speeding 70 mph in 55 mph zone. Officers made contact with Gaubert, who was advised for the reason of the stop.

During the course of the stop, Gaubert admitted to having illegal narcotics on his person. Officers recovered methamphetamine, heroin and items of drug paraphernalia.

Gaubert was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department, where he was booked.

—David Neal Felton, 53, Signey Road, Patterson, was arrested at 1:55 a.m. Tuesday on charges of driving while intoxicated (first offense), license plate light required and open container.

About 1:34 a.m. Tuesday, Berwick officers were patrolling the area of La. 182 West when they observed a vehicle traveling with improper lighting around the license plate. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Felton.

Upon making contact with Felton, an odor of alcohol was detected, and a standardized field sobriety was administered. Felton did poorly on the test and was placed under arrest.

He was later transported to Berwick Jail, where he submitted to the state's breath test with the results of 0.099g% BAC. Felton was booked into the Berwick Jail. He later posted a $3,000 bond and was released.

—Donald Paul Lodrigue, 35, Southdown Mandalay Road, Houma, was arrested at 4:48 a.m. Tuesday on charges of speeding 68 mph in a 50 mph zone and driving under suspension.

About 4:38 a.m. Tuesday, an officer with the Berwick Police Department was conducting radar enforcement in the area of U.S. 90 when he clocked a vehicle traveling at 68 mph in a 50 mph construction zone.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Lodrigue. While speaking with Lodrigue, he was advised for the reason of the stop and asked to produce a driver’s license.

Lodrigue admitted to officers that his license was suspended. He was placed under arrest and transported to Berwick Jail where he was booked on the charges. Lodrigue later posted a $377 cash bond and was released.

Franklin

Police Chief Morris Beverly reported that his department responded to five complaints over the previous 24 hours and made this arrest:

—Cheddrick Roberson, 41, Bigler Street, Franklin, was arrested at 4:44 p.m. Monday on the charges of resisting an officer and illegal parking. Roberson was booked, processed and held on a $2,750 bond.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:

—Elizabeth Theriot, 36, La. 308, Belle Rose, was arrested Monday on a charge of possession of alprazolam (Xanax).

A uniformed patrol officer on assignment near Napoleonville observed a vehicle parked on the southbound shoulder of La. 1 with the driver appearing to be slumped or leaning over the steering wheel.

The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Theriot, and proceeded to interview her. Theriot gave conflicting reasons for being parked there and gave some outward signs consistent with illegal drug activity.

After being granted consent to search the vehicle, the investigating officer located and seized a quantity of Xanax (alprazolam) tablets.

Theriot was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. She was released on a $15,000 bond.

St. Martin

Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Bertha Andrus, 53, Patin Street, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Monday by the Breaux Bridge Police Department on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

—Harris Batiste, Hamilton Street, St. Martinville, was arrested Monday by the St. Martinville Police Department on charges of obstruction of public passages, disturbing the peace (drunkenness), disturbing the peace (language or disorderly conduct) and threatening a public official.

—Tyler Chenvert, 26, Bayou Region Road, Plaquemine, was held for court.

—Katey Daigle, 29, Walnut Drive, Morgan City, was arrested Monday on a charge of child endangerment/domestic abuse.

—Roddy Magnon, 46, Moss Street, Lafayette, was arrested Monday by the Henderson Police Department on charges of failure to appear, domestic abuse battery (strangulation), and child endangerment/domestic abuse.

—Antoinette Provost, 33, Parker Street, New Iberia, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

—Michael Sereal, 33, Admiral Doyle, New Iberia, was arrested Monday on an outside agency warrant.

—Trent Stelly, 43, Janee Road, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Monday on a charge of child endangerment/domestic abuse.

—Ginger Flugence, 59, Maraist Street, St. Martinville, was arrested over the weekend by the St. Martinville Police Department on a charge of monetary instrument abuse.

—Desire Schexnayder, 33, Ruth Drive, Breaux Bridge, was arrested over the weekend on charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics, prohibited acts (drug paraphernalia), possession of a firearm while committing or attempting a crime, and window tint.

—Brittany Beals, 30, Vivian Street, Breaux Bridge, was arrested over the weekend by the Breaux Bridge Police Department on charges of prohibited acts (Schedule II narcotics), prohibited acts (Schedule III narcotics), theft $1-$999 and prohibited actions (distribution of drug paraphernalia).

—Lacey Legnon, 36, Coteau Road, New Iberia, was arrested over the weekend on charges of possession of Schedule II narcotics and prohibited acts (possession of drug paraphernalia).

—Joseph Savioe, 27, Sam Champagne, Breaux Bridge, was arrested over the weekend by the Breaux Bridge Police Department on charges of prohibited acts (Schedule III narcotics), Schedule II narcotics, prohibited acts (distribution of drug paraphernalia).