Opioids among drugs seized by Morgan City police

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Staff Report

Morgan City police made five arrests Tuesday on drug charges involving opioids, cocaine and synthetic marijuana, police reports say.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reported that over the last 24-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 46 calls for service and made these arrests:

—Kacie Elizabeth Smith, 26 Patton Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:49 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the controlled dangerous substance laws (drug-free zone).

—Fred Purnell Kenner, 34, Grace Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:49 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for distribution of synthetic cannabinoids, two counts of failure to pay fines and four counts of contempt of court for 6th Ward Court, and failure to appear for arraignment.

—Kaleb Shane Calloway, 24, Hawkins Street, Franklin, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of cocaine.

—Skyler Craig Gibson, 27, Bayou Black Drive, Gibson, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of Suboxone. Gibson was also arrested on a warrant for possession of stolen things valued at less than $1,000.

—Tanner Aaron Aucoin, 25, Second Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of synthetic marijuana.

A patrol officer observed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fourth Street and Barrow Street. The driver was identified as Calloway and the passengers as Aucoin and Gibson.

During the traffic stop, a K-9 Officer and his partner, K-9 Lady, were summoned to the traffic stop.

K-9 Lady was deployed around the exterior of the vehicle. K-9 Lady gave a positive odor response for illegal narcotics. During the officer’s investigation, illegal narcotics were located in the possession of Calloway, Gibson and Aucoin.

A warrant check revealed the 16th Judicial District Court held an active warrant for Aucoin. Calloway Gibson and Aucoin were all placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 32 complaints and made these arrests:

—Ryan James Bowman, 26, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of leash law violation. Bowman was released on a summons to appear June 28.

—Joseph Yves Authement II, 33, Gibson, was arrested at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, and abuse of toxic vapors. Authement was released on a $10,000 bond.

—Evandereus Farrier, 19, Jeanerette, was arrested at 9:17 p.m. on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container. Farrier was released on a summons to appear June 28.

—Keyonia Thompson, 21, Franklin, was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana Thompson was released on a summons to appear June 28.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:

—Rudy Joseph Albarado Jr., 52, Rue De Kajun Road, Pierre Part, was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

Deputies were dispatched to the Pierre Part address in reference to the accused stating that there were individuals walking around his house and creating noises.

The deputy interviewed two neighbors and the accused and conducted a perimeter search but found no evidence of any criminal activity. The deputy departed the area.

About 45 minutes later, the deputy was contacted by a neighbor indicating they had heard a gunshot.

The deputy returned to the residence and found that Albarado had discharged a shotgun from inside his residence into a doorway. The suspect again reiterated his prior complaint. Again, the complaint was not supported by any factual basis or physical evidence.

Communications contacted the deputy and informed him that Albarado was a convicted felon.

Albarado was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Franklin

Police Chief Morris Beverly said his department responded to 12 complaints over the past 24 hours and made these arrests:

—Tamika Jackson, 46, Martin Luther King Boulevard, Franklin, was arrested at 9:48 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for probation violation. Jackson was booked, processed and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

—Joseph Williams Jr., 60, Eighth Street, Franklin, was arrested at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant dated Jan. 21 for battery of a dating partner. Williams was additionally arrested on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williams was booked, processed and held on a $4,000 bond.

St. Martin

Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Davon Brown, 32, Gilman Road, Lafayette, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of obscenity.

—National Courville, 27, Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette, was arrested pm a charge of child endangerment-domestic abuse.

—Kory Dartez, 33, Coteau Rodaire Highway, Arnaudville, was arrested Tuesday on warrants for failure to appear.

—Keith Reno, 53, Whitney Drive, St. Martinville, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of obscenity.