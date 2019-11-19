Operation Déjà vu results in more arrests by Sheriff’s Office

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised in a news release that a joint operation between Morgan City Police Department, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana Probation and Parole took place Tuesday morning resulting in a total of 47 arrests. The operation was called “Déjà vu” and was conducted in St. Mary Parish.

During the operation, arrest warrants for subjects were served in a multi-jurisdictional operation throughout the parish. These subjects are wanted for distribution of drugs and other drug charges in St. Mary Parish. Several parole violators were also located and arrested.

The following arrests were St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant arrests that were made during the operation:

—Thomas St. Germain, 27, of Marshall Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:11 a.m. Tuesday on two warrants for the charges of two counts possession of marijuana, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, and turning signal required. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Joseph Collins, 24, of Chitimacha Trail in Charenton, was arrested at 7:14 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for distribution of crack cocaine and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone). He was jailed with bail set at $21,500.

—Devon Edward Marsh, 27, of Ciro Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 6:32 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for distribution of crack cocaine and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone). He was jailed with bail set at $101,500.

—Kirk Edmond, 50, of School House Lane in Charenton, was arrested at 7 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for distribution of crack cocaine and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone). He was jailed with bail set at $41,500.

—Jarvis Granger, 33, of Joseph Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for distribution of crack cocaine and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone) and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and principal to distribution of cocaine. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Shaddrick Neddie, 43, of James Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 6:35 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for distribution of marijuana, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law (two drug-free zones), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. He was jailed with bail set at $58,410.28.

—Jason Gaskins, 37, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday on four warrants for the charges of distribution of cocaine, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone), two counts of criminal neglect of family and probation violation. He was jailed with bail set at $52,253.58.

—Wayne Clark, 47, of Lenny’s Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for the charges of distribution of cocaine and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone). He was jailed with bail set at $151,500.

—Dayton Clark, 47, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 5:48 a.m. Tuesday on two warrants for the charges of distribution of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone). He was jailed with bail set at $11,500.

—Deondre Richardson, 22, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 5:36 a.m. Tuesday on two warrants for the charges of distribution of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) and violation of controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone). He was jailed with bail set at $11,500.

—Christopher Singleton, 33, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for the chare of distribution of crack cocaine. He was jailed with bail set at $20,000.

—Jackie Robertson, 56, of Jones Road in Four Corners, was arrested at 6:18 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for the charges of distribution of marijuana. He was jailed with bail set at $40,000.

—Jerrell Darbigny, 36, of Happy Acres Lane in Baldwin, was arrested at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for the charges of distribution of crack cocaine and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone). He was jailed with bail set at $50,000.

—Dexter Nerve, 32, of Roy’s Lane in Centerville, was arrested at 9 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for probation violation. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Demarcus S. Roy, 27, of Como Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for probation violation. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Deandre Austin, 26, of Mitchell Street in St. Joseph, was arrested at 9 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for the charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (MDMA) with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (Xanax) with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, transactions involving drug proceeds and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed.

—Calvin L. Mitchell Jr., 48, of Richard Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday on four warrants for distribution of marijuana, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone), and three counts of criminal neglect of family. He was jailed with bail set at $76,928.02.

—Cedric Griffin, 40, of Park Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:28 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for distribution of marijuana and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone). He was jailed with bail set at $6,500.

—Michael Jack, 48, of La. 83 in Baldwin, was arrested at 8:18 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for distribution of crack cocaine. He was jailed with bail set at $10,000.

—Gwendolyn D. Trim, 60, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:18 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for distribution of crack cocaine. She was jailed with bail set at $10,000.

Sheriff Blaise Smith offered thanks to agencies that participated in Déjà vu: Morgan City Police Department, Berwick Police Department, Franklin Police Department, New Iberia Police Department, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Probation & Parole, State Attorney General’s Office and Thibodaux Police Department.