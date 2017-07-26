Open house, faculty visits set by Hattie Watts, Berwick elementary schools

Big days are coming up for Hattie Watts and Berwick elementary schools.

Berwick’s faculty and staff will visit seven neighborhoods Aug. 2. The Hattie Watts open house will be Aug. 7.

Berwick

The tentative itinerary for the staff visits Aug. 2:

—8:30 a.m. Golden Farms

—9 a.m. Renwick

—9:15 a.m. Country Club

—10 a.m. Bayside

—10:15 a.m. La. 182 Mobile Home Park

—10:45 a.m. Berwick Housing Authority

—11:45 a.m. River Road Mobile Home Parks.

Hattie Watts

New Principal Sheryl Gibbons said the open house will begin at 8 a.m. Aug. 7 for kindergarten, first grade and Shawnie Romo’s class in the cafeteria.

The open house for second, third and fourth grades will be at 10 a.m., also in the cafeteria.