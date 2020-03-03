One: Singing Competition will benefit two Morgan City schools

If you can carry a tune, you may win a spot on the Morgan High Multipurpose Stage on March 28.

That’s when the One: Singing Competition will take place to benefit the Morgan City High and Morgan City Junior High choirs.

Auditions are scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. March 3 and 1-3 p.m. March 7.

Entrants can sing any genre of music, and the more varied, the better, said Morgan City High Choir Director Roland Bennett, as long as the music is appropriate for all ages.

But it’s a competition for singers only.

“If you would like one person to accompany you with piano or guitar, only the singer will be judged,” Bennett said in an email. “We would love to do a battle of the bands in the future, but for the purposes of this competition, we will not be accepting full band performances.”

To audition you need to sing at least a minute of music either a capella, with piano or guitar, or with a karaoke track (music with no vocals). Auditions will be recorded to be reviewed by a panel as part of the audition process.

You may email rbennett@stmaryk12.net to reserve a time slot.

There will be two divisions: Community, for any member of the community, and High School and Under. There will trophies for first, second, and third place. In each division, first will receive $150, second will receive $100 and third will receive $50.

“We are looking to work with Presonus again this year to offer a recording session at River City Studios ($1,000 value) to the winner of the Scholastic Division and a recording session by William Gil Studio,” Bennett wrote.

Last year’s Community winner was Alyssa Gaudet, She is from Thibodaux and a Nicholls State University graduate. She is currently teaching at Brushworks Art and Music Academy in Houma.

The special guest March 28 will be Tanner Azzinarro, from Nashville, Tennessee. Last year, he received 390,400 streams from 161,000 listeners from 78 different countries.

In 2019, Tanner released his debut album, “Odyssey,” acquiring over a quarter of a million streams on platforms such as Spotify and iTunes.

Tickets for the event are $5 at the door. Online tickets are $7 from buytickets.at/onesingingcompetitiononline

Children 10 and under get in free.

“A singing competition was chosen to streamline the event,” Bennett wrote. “We wish to make it as simple as possible to maintain a high-quality experience for everyone. This makes for easy transitions between contestants, better prizes, and better judging.

“We will host an open mic night in the fall where you can show off all your talents so be prepared!”