One dead in two-vehicle crash

A Jeanerette woman was killed Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash near Penn Road and La. 182 in St. Mary Parish, Louisiana State Police said.

A news release identified the fatality as Donna C. Dupre, 50.

About 6 p.m. Saturday, Dupre was a passenger in a 2019 Honda Civic headed south on Penn Road and driven by Kylan Dupre, 20.

"For unknown reasons, Kylan Dupre failed to yield at the stop sign as she entered LA 182," the state police statement said. "Upon doing so, the Honda was struck by a westbound 2008 Kia Sorrento."

Despite being properly restrained, Donna Dupre suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, the troopers said.

Kylan Dupre, along with the driver of the Kia, and the passenger of the Kia were all properly restrained and were transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Impairment is not suspected, but toxicology samples were taken from the drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.