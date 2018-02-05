One dead, one hurt after Mardi Gras parade shooting in Jeanerette

Mon, 02/05/2018 - 1:18pm Anonymous

JEANERETTE (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at a Mardi Gras parade has killed one man and hospitalized another in southern Louisiana.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Maj. Wendell Raborn said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the Krewe of Ezana's annual Mardi Gras Parade in Jeanerette.

The Jeanerette City Marshal's Office initially discovered two victims at the scene. One was shot in the chest and the other in the leg.

One man was taken to a local hospital but his condition wasn't immediately released. The man who was shot in the chest was airlifted to a hospital in Lafayette where he died from his wound.

Raborn says the sheriff's office took over the ongoing investigation at the city marshal's office's request. Further details weren't immediately released.

