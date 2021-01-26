Old bridge still closed after truck, strikes cross beam

From the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office:

The Highway 182 bridge over the Atchafalaya River is currently closed in both directions due to a truck that struck the cross beam on the Berwick side.

.

The Louisiana DOTD was expected to inspect the damage. Please drive with caution.

.

Motorists are advised that the traffic flow over the Highway 90 bridge is heavier than normal today. Please slow down and leave room between the vehicle in front of you when using the Highway 90 bridge.