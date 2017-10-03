Old bridge to close Saturday
Tue, 10/03/2017 - 10:31am Anonymous
The La. 182 bridge will be closed 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday to enhance foot and bicycle traffic across the river during the Lighthouse Festival.
