Officials offer fireworks safety tips

As people prepare to celebrate the New Year, officials remind them to be careful when using fireworks.

A St. Mary Parish ordinance allows fireworks to be used from Dec. 22 through Jan. 1 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in the unincorporated areas of the parish. Additional usage hours are from 10 p.m. Dec. 24 through 1 a.m. Dec. 25 and 10 p.m. Dec. 31 through 1 a.m. Jan. 1.

The ordinance prohibits igniting fireworks within 1,000 feet of a church, hospital, school, public building or fireworks retail locations.

Parish ordinance prohibits use of the following types of fireworks at all times. Those fireworks are cherry bombs, tubular salutes, 2-inch American salutes, firecrackers with casings the external dimensions of which exceed 1½ inches in length or one-fourth of an inch in diameter, repeating bombs, aerial bombs, torpedoes which exceed 3/8 inch in diameter, Roman candles larger than 10 balls and sky rockets larger than 6 ounces.

The fireworks ordinance only applies to unincorporated areas of St. Mary Parish. In the Tri-City area, fireworks aren’t allowed within the municipal limits of Morgan City, Berwick and Patterson.

There is no ordinance regulating use of fireworks in the unincorporated parts of St. Martin Parish, which includes Stephensville. But authorities ask that people be courteous of neighbors, and don’t use fireworks at late hours or in excess.

In Louisiana, more than 350 retail fireworks permits have been issued for the 2018 Christmas/New Year’s season, as it is state law for wholesale and retail fireworks business operators to be licensed by the state fire marshal in order to open up shop. Sales extend from Dec. 15 through Jan. 1, a state fire marshal news release said.

“Celebrating what each New Year can bring to us and our families can be a safe experience,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, in a news release.

“But it’s up to each of us to make safety a priority during those celebrations, especially when fireworks are involved,” Browning said.

Officials advise families to be mindful of whether the stand they are purchasing from has been permitted by the fire marshal.

In addition, legal fireworks can be readily identified by a safety warning on the packaging with labeling that includes either “1.4G” and/or “UN 336.” Consumers should refrain from purchasing and report loose or unpackaged fireworks with no label to the state fire marshal, the release said.

The state fire marshal encourages reporting any suspicious or illegal selling of fireworks to 1-800-256-5452 or by visiting our website, lasfm.org.

To those who intend to use fireworks during the upcoming holiday, the state fire marshal offers the following fireworks safety suggestions:

—Always read and follow the label directions carefully.

—Always have a garden hose or water bucket nearby for medical emergencies and/or to douse spent or misfired fireworks.

—Adults should always supervise fireworks activity.

—Fireworks should be placed on a hard, smooth surface prior to ignition. Never light fireworks in your hand.

—Light one firework at a time, and move away quickly after lighting.

—Never point or throw fireworks at people, pets, cars or buildings.

—Keep fireworks away from small children.

—Do not alter or make your own fireworks.

—After displays, never pick up fireworks that may be left over.