Officials begin closing floodgates

Local officials have begun closing floodgates as the Atchafalaya River continues to rise toward a projected crest near 7 feet Saturday.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, the river stage was at 6.71 feet in Morgan City, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters expect the Atchafalaya to crest near 7 feet early Saturday morning and then begin falling.

Berwick officials planned to close the First Street floodgate Tuesday and Pacific Street gate Wednesday, a town news release said.

Town leaders will continue to monitor the river level and, if necessary, may close the Gus Street gate Friday.

Morgan City officials have already closed the Freret Street floodgate and may close more gates as the water dictates, Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi said.

The next gate Morgan City leaders would close is at Railroad Avenue and Front Street.