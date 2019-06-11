Official: Algae, heavy rain cause fish kill

An official says a recent fish kill that occurred next to Lakeside Subdivision in Morgan City was the result of algae growth and torrential rain.

Authorities received reports that multiple fish were found dead late last week in Walnut Street Canal by Lakeside Subdivision in Morgan City. St. Mary Parish Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 2 maintains that canal.

The suspected cause of the fish kill is algae bloom combined with heavy rainfall that stirs up the water in the canal and removes oxygen from the water, District Board Chairman Lee Dragna said.

Closure of the gate on that canal at its intersection with Lake Palourde isn't the culprit, because the gate has been closed for six months without any prior fish kills, Dragna said. Also, a 3-inch valve at the gate allows water to flow all the time, he said.

On Tuesday, officials scooped as much of the algae as possible. But the dead fish weren't visible because they likely sank, Dragna said.