Ochsner St. Mary offers 'flu fairs'

Ochsner St. Mary has a new, easy and safe way for you and your loved ones to get your flu shot. Locations in Morgan City will be offering curbside or drive-through flu fairs.

Flu shots are available for patients age 6 months and older, by appointment. Book your appointment by visiting ochsner.org/flu or calling 1-866-OCHSNER.

Please bring an ID and your insurance card at your scheduled appointment time. Below is a schedule of local flu fairs:

—8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 24, Ochsner St. Mary parking lot, 1151 Marguerite St., Morgan City

—8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 14, Ochsner St. Mary parking lot, 1151 Marguerite St., Morgan City

If a drive-through fair does not work for your schedule, Ochsner offers other ways you can get a flu shot:

—Visit an Urgent Care location for a flu shot for adults and children 6 months and older.

—Primary care and pediatric physicians offer flu shots by appointment. Schedule online through MyOchsner or call 1-866-OCHSNER.

—Visit an Ochsner pharmacy and wellness location, which accepts most insurances and can administer flu shots to adults and children ages 7 and up. Walk-ins are welcome.

The flu can have a serious impact on the health of our communities, and this year with COVID-19, it’s more important than ever for everyone to get a flu shot to protect you and your loved ones.

The cost of flu shots will vary based on your health insurance.

For more information, please visit ochsner.org/flu.