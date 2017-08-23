NWS statement on possible Harvey impacts

Vernon-Rapides-Avoyelles-Beauregard-Allen-Evangeline-St. Landry-

Calcasieu-Jefferson Davis-Acadia-Lafayette-Upper St. Martin-

Vermilion-Iberia-St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-West Cameron-

East Cameron-Tyler-Hardin-Jefferson-Orange-Northern Jasper-

Northern Newton-Southern Jasper-Southern Newton-

525 AM CDT Wed Aug 23 2017

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central

Louisiana, south central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana, west

central Louisiana, and southeast Texas.

.DAY ONE...Tonight

Looking for showers and thunderstorms to develop this afternoon

continuing into this evening before dissipating. A cold front

moving through southern Arkansas is expected to move into

Louisiana making the coast around sunrise tomorrow.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday

Thursday will see a return of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The real change to our weather is Harvey which is in the Bay of

Campeche. The Hurricane Center expects Harvey to reform back into

a cyclone moving off to the northwest and guidance is suggesting

the storm will make landfall along the central Texas coast by

late Friday The system is expected to stall before moving towards

southeast Texas and into southern Louisiana. This is expected to

produce heavy rains over the weekend and into Monday. Rains are

expected to produce flooding in locations across the region. Five

to eight inches of rain is expected with some locations receiving

higher amounts.