NWS statement covering the Tri-City area

Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

529 AM CDT Wed Aug 30 2017

LAZ027>033-041>045-052>055-073-074-TXZ180-201-215-216-259>262-

311030-

Vernon-Rapides-Avoyelles-Beauregard-Allen-Evangeline-St. Landry-

Calcasieu-Jefferson Davis-Acadia-Lafayette-Upper St. Martin-

Vermilion-Iberia-St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-West Cameron-

East Cameron-Tyler-Hardin-Jefferson-Orange-Northern Jasper-

Northern Newton-Southern Jasper-Southern Newton-

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central

Louisiana, south central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana, west

central Louisiana, and southeast Texas.

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight

Tropical Storm Harvey has moved onshore and will continue to move

to the north northeast today and tomorrow. Heavy rainfall is

expected to continue across southeast Texas and will further

exacerbate flooding ongoing across the region. As Harvey

progresses northeastward, the flooding threat could shift into

western Louisiana. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the

entire area.

Gusty winds are expected today as Harvey continues to move inland. A

Tropical Storm Warning continues for areas along and south of I-10

today. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas along and north of

I-10.

There is a Marginal Risk for tornadoes today in the rainbands

rotating around the center of Harvey.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire region on Thursday

with the possibility of additional showers which could lead to

additional flooding.

Chances for rain will decrease on Friday and Saturday as drier

air filters into the area. However, moderate to major flooding is

expected to continue along area rivers.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase late this

weekend and early next week as a week as the next weather system

approaches the region.