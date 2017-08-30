NWS statement covering the Tri-City area
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
529 AM CDT Wed Aug 30 2017
LAZ027>033-041>045-052>055-073-074-TXZ180-201-215-216-259>262-
311030-
Vernon-Rapides-Avoyelles-Beauregard-Allen-Evangeline-St. Landry-
Calcasieu-Jefferson Davis-Acadia-Lafayette-Upper St. Martin-
Vermilion-Iberia-St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-West Cameron-
East Cameron-Tyler-Hardin-Jefferson-Orange-Northern Jasper-
Northern Newton-Southern Jasper-Southern Newton-
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central
Louisiana, south central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana, west
central Louisiana, and southeast Texas.
.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight
Tropical Storm Harvey has moved onshore and will continue to move
to the north northeast today and tomorrow. Heavy rainfall is
expected to continue across southeast Texas and will further
exacerbate flooding ongoing across the region. As Harvey
progresses northeastward, the flooding threat could shift into
western Louisiana. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the
entire area.
Gusty winds are expected today as Harvey continues to move inland. A
Tropical Storm Warning continues for areas along and south of I-10
today. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas along and north of
I-10.
There is a Marginal Risk for tornadoes today in the rainbands
rotating around the center of Harvey.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire region on Thursday
with the possibility of additional showers which could lead to
additional flooding.
Chances for rain will decrease on Friday and Saturday as drier
air filters into the area. However, moderate to major flooding is
expected to continue along area rivers.
Chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase late this
weekend and early next week as a week as the next weather system
approaches the region.