Effective immediately, there will be a no wake zone in effect for lower St. Martin Parish, including Stephensville and Belle River until further notice, a St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office news release said.

The water level is high and boaters traveling at a high rate of speed have the potential to throw additional water into yards and homes along the bayou, the release said.

Forecasters predict the Atchafalaya River will crest near 7 feet early Saturday morning in Morgan City. As of a 6 a.m. Tuesday, the river stage was at 6.71 feet.