No Tuesday Daily Review printed edition; no paper planned for Thursday

Tue, 08/25/2020 - 1:44pm

To accommodate printing schedules and because of the threat of storms, the Daily Review will not be published Tuesday.

The paper will be back Wednesday. There will be no Thursday paper, but we'll be back Friday.

Updates will continue to be posted at StMaryNow.com and on our Facebook page. The e-edition will emailed as usual Wednesday and Friday.

We apologize for the inconvenience and urge you to take precautions to stay safe during the severe weather.

